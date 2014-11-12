CORRECTED-Twitter considers crafting new apps, improving messaging

(Corrects event to annual investor day from developers'
conference)
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 12 Twitter Inc is
considering creating additional mobile applications beyond its
core messaging service and video app, Vine, as it vies with
Facebook Inc and other social media for a large and
growing smartphone audience.
Chief Executive Officer Dick Costolo said at his company's
annual investor day on Wednesday that Twitter also planned to
add more functions to its private messaging service.
Facebook in recent years has taken the approach of creating
individual apps for news and messaging, among others.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by James Dalgleish)