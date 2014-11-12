UPDATE 1-Twitter considers crafting new apps, improving messaging

(Adds Costolo's comments, details on Twitter)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 12 Twitter Inc is
considering creating additional mobile applications beyond its
core messaging service and ways of making it easier for
newcomers to use its service, as it vies with Facebook Inc
and other social media for smartphone users.
Shares of Twitter were up more than 6 percent at $42.14 in
midday trading on Wednesday following the comments, in San
Francisco at the company's first financial analyst day.
Chief Executive Dick Costolo said Twitter also planned to
speed up the pace of changes to its product and to add more
functions to its private messaging service.
"I strongly believe private messaging virality is important
to our long term growth," Costolo said, a reference to when
online content goes viral or is popularly shared. He noted that
some of the new private messaging features would be introduced
in the current quarter.
Executives said the company needed to do a better job
helping new users understand how to use the service. An upcoming
"instant timeline" will quickly provide new users with content
without requiring them to search Twitter for individual users to
follow.
Twitter, whose main service allows users to broadcast
140-character messages, appeared to be taking a page from rival
Facebook, which in recent years has taken the approach of
creating individual apps centered on news, for instance, and
also recently beefed up its private messaging.
Twitter has been searching for ways to arrest dwindling user
engagement and drive growth. It currently counts 284 million
users, compared with Facebook's 1.3 billion.
In October, Twitter reported that timeline views per user, a
key measure of engagement, slid 7 percent globally in the third
quarter.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)