公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三

Twitter's CTO Adam Messinger to leave company

Dec 20 Microblogging site Twitter Inc's Chief Technology Officer Adam Messinger said in a tweet on Tuesday he would be leaving the company.

Messinger has been working with Twitter for five years and became the CTO in March 2013. bit.ly/2h7Gwtb (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

