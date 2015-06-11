版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 12日 星期五 04:13 BJT

Twitter says Dick Costolo to step down as CEO

June 11 Twitter Inc said Dick Costolo is stepping down as chief executive.

Co-founder Jack Dorsey will serve as interim CEO, the company said. (1.usa.gov/1Gwr28k) (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐