Twitter changes product head for third time in a year

Dec 1 Twitter Inc appointed Keith
Coleman, founder of startup Yes Inc, as head of its product
team, the third executive to lead the division in less than a
year.
The micro-blogging service said it has acquired Yes, the
maker of apps such as Frenzy and WYD-What you doing, which
allows users to connect with their friends.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Yes! Keith and team are joining Twitter to help lead and
strengthen our service!," Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted on
Thursday. bit.ly/2fLHFrd
Jeff Seibert, who was recently head of product, stepped down
from in June after being in the role for about five months.
Kevin Weil, who now heads Facebook Inc's Instagram
product division, was with Twitter for more than five years and
was vice-president of product development before Seibert.
Twitter, which faces stagnating user growth amid stiff
competition from rivals, has for months been rumored to be up
for sale and hired bankers last month to field acquisition
offers.
Companies including Walt Disney Co and Alphabet Inc
were reported to be interested in the company.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)