Twitter appoints Robert Kaiden as chief accounting officer

June 4 Twitter Inc appointed Robert Kaiden, 48, as chief accounting officer.

Gordon Lee, the interim chief accounting officer, will continue to work as controller at the microblogging company.

Kaiden, who has worked at Deloitte & Touche LLP for about 14 years, will receive gross salary of $350,000 at an annualized rate at Twitter. (1.usa.gov/1RNhwkT) (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)

