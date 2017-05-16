Twitter co-founder Biz Stone returns to company

May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone
said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the
microblogging service in an unspecified role.
"My top focus will be to guide the company culture, that
energy, that feeling," Stone said in a blog post, adding he
would not be replacing anyone at Twitter when he joins the
company in a couple of weeks. (bit.ly/2rcftmc)
Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey had asked him to come
back to work at the company, Stone said in the post.
"Excited to have Biz's energy and heart back at Twitter!
#BizIsBack," Dorsey tweeted on Tuesday.
Stone returns to Twitter at a time when the company is
doubling down in its efforts to boost user growth.
He was one of the co-founders of Twitter along with Dorsey,
Ev Williams and Noah Glass.
Stone left Twitter in 2011 and went on to co-found online
publishing platform Medium and search engine company Jelly,
which was acquired by Pinterest in March.
"The (Pinterest) deal did not require me to work at the
company we sold to, but I'm the type of person who has to keep
working," Stone said.
Twitter shares were up 2.4 percent at $19.65.
