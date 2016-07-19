Twitter signs streaming deal with NBA for non-game programming

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it had signed a deal with the NBA to stream exclusive non-game programming.
The NBA deal follows Twitter's recent agreement with the NFL to stream games this fall.
Twitter said it would deliver a free live stream of a new weekly pre-game NBA show that will be available to both logged-in and logged-out Twitter users. (on.nba.com/2adhW8z) (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.