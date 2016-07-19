Twitter signs streaming deal with NBA for non-game programming

July 19 Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it had signed a deal with the NBA to stream exclusive non-game programming.

The NBA deal follows Twitter's recent agreement with the NFL to stream games this fall.

Twitter said it would deliver a free live stream of a new weekly pre-game NBA show that will be available to both logged-in and logged-out Twitter users. (on.nba.com/2adhW8z) (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)