Twitter wins deal with NFL to show Thursday Night games-Bloomberg

April 5 Twitter has won a deal to broadcast Thursday night National Football League games online, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The NFL signed a multiyear partnership with Twitter Inc last year to deliver video and other content to fans on a daily basis.

Twitter was not immediately available for comment. (bloom.bg/25Iu4lC) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)