UPDATE 1-Twitter and Nielsen pair up to publish new 'social TV' ratings

By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 17 Nielsen Holdings NV
, the television viewership measurement company, said on
Monday it will partner with Twitter to publish a new set of
ratings that measure chatter on Twitter about TV programming.
The new measurement, dubbed the "Nielsen Twitter TV Rating,"
seeks to tap into the stream of viewer commentary and armchair
musings generated on "second screens" - the smartphones and
tablets perched on Twitter users' laps while they watch, say,
Monday Night Football or the latest episode of "Homeland" on
their TVs.
The new ratings, to be launched next fall, arrive at a
moment when media and advertising industry executives say they
are observing a shift in TV viewing habits that include the rise
of "second screen" use.
But significant questions remain for advertisers over how
best to interpret the data and whether a Twitter ratings system
is meaningful at all.
In September, Nielsen ratings showed that TV viewership for
Viacom Inc's MTV Video Music Awards, which coincided
with the Democratic National Convention, plummeted by more than
50 percent from a year ago. Yet social media chatter tripled,
according to the research firm Trendrr.
Brad Adgate, an analyst at Horizon Media, said advertisers
will view the Twitter ratings as a useful layer of information
about a show's popularity, but it is "not going to be close to
the currency" of existing ratings metrics.
"It lets producers and creative directors know if the
storyline is working, like a huge focus group," Adgate said.
"But I don't think you can translate comments to ratings for a
show. Right now I think the bark right now is bigger than its
bite."
The new ratings will measure the number of people discussing
a show on Twitter, as well as those who are exposed to the
chatter, to provide the "precise size of the audience and effect
of social TV to TV programming," Nielsen said.
"As the experience of TV viewing continues to evolve, our TV
partners have consistently asked for one common benchmark from
which to measure the engagement of their programming," Chloe
Sladden, Twitter's vice president of media, said in a post on
the company blog on Monday. "This new metric is intended to
answer that request, and to act as a complement and companion to
the Nielsen TV rating."
Mark Burnett, executive producer of NBC's hit "The Voice,"
argued that advertisers should value programs that can attract a
high level of social media engagement from viewers. Deeply
embedded social media elements, such as live Twitter polls, were
critical in driving "The Voice" to the top of the Tuesday night
ratings among viewers between 18 to 49, Burnett said.
"If you're an advertiser, wouldn't you want to know whether
people are watching this show passively or if they're actively
engaged in the viewing experience?" Burnett said. "Five years
from now this will make traditional television ratings seem
archaic."
For Twitter, the partnership with a recognized measurement
company like Nielsen emphatically punctuates a year-long effort
by its media division to bring second-screen usage into the
mainstream.
Twitter's convergence with television has been on display
during sporting and major news events, which have provided some
of the biggest viewership moments for both broadcasters and the
social media company.
During the Summer Olympics in London, Twitter set up a page
for the event that displayed photos from inside an event venue
or athletes' tweets to complement what was being broadcast on
NBC. Advertisers like Procter & Gamble Co, for instance,
which advertised heavily during the Games, tried to bridge the
two mediums by airing an ad on TV, then sending out a tweet
soliciting viewer feedback about the ad.
As news organizations tallied votes on election night in the
United States on Nov. 6, worldwide Twitter chatter hit a peak of
more than 327,000 per minute, the company said this month.