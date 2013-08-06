CORRECTED-Nielsen study links Twitter chatter with TV ratings

(Deletes comments from Nielsen executive Mike Hess; the
By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 6 A frenzy of Twitter chatter
about a broadcast program generally means more viewers are
tuning in, while more popular TV shows generate more Twitter
activity, a new study by Nielsen has found.
The media measurement firm says that for the first time it
has proved with statistical rigor what many in the media
business have suspected in recent years: that a show's ratings
and the magnitude of its Twitter buzz are correlated.
The findings will be announced on Tuesday by Nielsen, who
claims the results back up the premise of a new ratings system
it will soon unveil.
Nielsen and Twitter are set to begin publishing this fall a
new "Nielsen Twitter TV Rating" that measures the volume of
Twitter conversation about every program.
The privately-held microblogging company has long sought to
convince large brand marketers that it is a potent, real-time
ad-delivery platform that complements and augments the live
television-viewing experience. Marketers on TV can
simultaneously reach their audience through a "second screen"
because Twitter users often watch TV while tweeting away on
their phones, Twitter has previously argued.
In the new study, Nielsen researchers analyzed a total of
221 episodes. The volume of tweets caused statistically
significant changes to live TV ratings for 29 percent of the
episodes, Nielsen said, without quantifying the degree of
Twitter's influence on ratings.
The companies said the analysis methodology used for their
study was developed by Nobel Prize-winning economist Clive
Granger.
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; editing by David Evans)