Twitter sues U.S. Justice Dept for right to reveal surveillance requests

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 7 Twitter Inc has
sued the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of
Investigation seeking the right to provide more specifics about
the extent of U.S. government surveillance and requests for
information from federal agencies.
The lawsuit, filed with the U.S. District Court of Northern
California on Tuesday, follows an agreement between Internet
companies like Google Inc and Microsoft Corp
with the government about court orders they receive related to
surveillance.
"We've tried to achieve the level of transparency our users
deserve without litigation, but to no avail," Twitter said in a
blogpost on Tuesday.
Twitter said it was "asking the court to declare these
restrictions on our ability to speak about government
surveillance as unconstitutional under the First Amendment."
