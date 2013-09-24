CORRECTED-Twitter leaning toward NYSE for IPO -source

(Corrects city in final paragraph to San Francisco from San
Diego)
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24 Social media
network Twitter is leaning toward picking the New York Stock
Exchange over Nasdaq for its highly anticipated initial public
offering, a person familiar with the matter said.
A report earlier on Tuesday by The Street said Twitter had
already chosen the NYSE, but sources close to the exchanges told
Reuters that Twitter has not made its decision yet.
Big Board parent NYSE Euronext, Nasdaq OMX Group
and Twitter had no comment.
The competition for what is the most coveted technology
listing since Facebook Inc, which chose Nasdaq for its
market debut in May last year, is fierce, one of the sources
said.
Technical glitches and questionable decisions at Nasdaq
during the Facebook market debut led to losses by market makers
and Nasdaq paid $10 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission to settle charges related to the errors. It also
voluntarily set up a $62 million fund to compensate firms harmed
by the problems. The issues during the Facebook IPO have played
into Twitter's thinking, according to The Street.
Twitter, which is expected to be valued at up to $15
billion, filed with regulators on Sept. 12 to go public, but did
so confidentially under a process available to emerging growth
companies and did not give a timeline.
Traditionally, Nasdaq had a lock on technology company
listings, and NYSE on blue-chip stocks, but both have made
inroads into each others' respective territories in recent
years.
During the lead-up to Facebook's IPO, the chief executives
from both Nasdaq and NYSE were reported to have flown to
California to woo the management of the social network.
NYSE CEO Duncan Niederauer is currently in San Francisco for
a summit being held by Oracle Corp, which moved its
listing to NYSE from Nasdaq in July in the largest ever U.S.
market transfer. Last year, Kraft Foods moved to Nasdaq
from the NYSE in what was, until Oracle's announcement, the
biggest company to ever switch exchanges.
(Reporting by John McCrank and Olivia Oran in New York, and
Gerry Shih in San Francisco; Editing by Tim Dobbyn and Bob
Burgdorfer)