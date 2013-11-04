U.S. options exchanges set to list Twitter options on Nov. 15

Nov 4 Investors will have their first opportunity at using options to hedge their bets or speculate on the direction of Twitter Inc shares in two weeks when U.S. options exchanges are expected to list contracts on the stock.

The International Securities Exchange was the first on Monday to say it plans to list options on Twitter on its two venues on Nov. 15.

International Securities Exchange, owned by Deutsche Boerse AG, operates ISE and ISE Gemini.

The options listing date is contingent on a successful completion of Twitter's initial public offering with shares to begin trading on Thursday, ISE said in a statement on Monday.

Contract specifications will be determined when the new listing is certified by the OCC, formerly the Options Clearing Corp, prior to trading, ISE said.

Typically, the other U.S. options exchanges would also offer these options at the same time as long as certain thresholds are met.

BATS Options exchange, a division of BATS Global Markets, said it expects to list Twitter options on Nov. 15, a spokeswoman said on Monday.

A spokeswoman for exchange operator CBOE Holdings Inc said on Monday that it has not announced a date for listing Twitter options. But as soon as Twitter stock meets listing criteria, the Chicago Board Options Exchange will begin trading the options, the CBOE spokeswoman said.

Twitter raised the top end of the price range for its initial public offering by 25 percent and will close its books a day early on Tuesday, signaling strong demand for the most closely watched Silicon Valley debut since Facebook last year.

The microblogging network will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.