Twitter shares poised for big move after results

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 4 Twitter Inc shares are
poised for a big move after it reports quarterly results on
Thursday, according to options-market data, with user growth at
the social media service possibly holding the key to whether
shares rise or fall, analysts said.
On Wednesday, the cost of a Twitter straddle, in which an
investor buys an at-the-money put option and a similar call
option, suggests a move of about 12 percent in either direction
by Friday.
Twitter shares tend to be very volatile after corporate
results and have on average moved nearly 16 percent on the day
after its results.
Twitter spooked investors in October when it said timeline
views per user, which measures engagement, slid 7 percent in the
third quarter. The shares fell more than 9 percent, despite the
company having doubled revenue and beaten top line estimates.
"While revenue and profitability are important, we believe
the focus remains on user growth and engagement," Wedbush
Securities analysts said in a note on Monday.
Better-than-expected monthly active users growth in the
fourth-quarter or a positive outlook for the current quarter
could trigger a Netflix-like outcome, Jim Strugger, derivatives
strategist at MKM Partners, said.
Netflix Inc jumped about 17 percent on Jan. 21, a
day after the streaming video service reported
better-than-expected subscriber additions in its fourth-quarter.
While trading on Wednesday showed mixed sentiment with both
calls and puts active, recent trading activity points to signs
of bullish sentiment building in the stock, said Fred Ruffy,
options strategist at WhatsTrading.com.
The top 10 largest open interest options positions in
Twitter are in calls, typically used to place bullish bets on a
stock, according to Trade Alert data.
Twitter put-to-call open interest ratio is about the lowest
ever, with nearly two calls open for each put option.
"The put-to-call open interest ratio near an all-time low
suggests pretty bullish positioning into the quarter," Strugger
said.
On Wednesday, more than 136,000 contracts traded by 3 p.m.
ET (2000 GMT), making Twitter options one of the most heavily
traded for the day, according to Livevol Inc data.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)