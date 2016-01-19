Twitter users in northern Europe hit by site outage

FRANKFURT Jan 19 Twitter said on
Tuesday its social network was suffering outages in some parts
of the world and it was working to resolve the issues, which
appear to be concentrated in Europe, according to external
monitoring sources.
Both Twitter web and mobile services were suffering outages,
with smartphone users receiving the warning: "Tweets aren't
loading right now."
"Some users are currently experiencing problems accessing
Twitter," a statement on the company's Twitter status site reads
(status.twitter.com/).
"We are aware of the issue and are working towards a
resolution."
A company spokeswoman had no further comment.
Outages were reported across northern Europe and appear to
be concentrated in Britain, France and Germany, according to
DownDetector.uk, an independent Twitter outage monitoring
service.
