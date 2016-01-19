UPDATE 5-Twitter says sporadic outages in many parts of world resolved

(Adds early user reaction, context)
By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT Jan 19 Twitter said on
Tuesday it has resolved outages widely reported across Europe,
the Middle East, Africa and North America that were caused by a
glitch in a software update that affected the social network on
computers and phones.
In a status update at 1800 GMT, Twitter said an
"intermittent issue affecting some users" was related to "an
internal code change."
"We reverted the change, which fixed the issue," Twitter
said in a statement. There was no immediate way to determine
whether full service had been restored for all users.
Some users who tweeted with the hashtag #twitterdown
reported they had not experienced problems or that their service
had been restored. Others said they were still having problems
after Twitter's announcement.
Many pointed out that Twitter could not have been down for
everyone since #twitterdown was among the top trending hashtags
on the site.
Both Twitter's Internet and mobile services began
experiencing outages concentrated in northern Europe around 0820
GMT.
Users from Scandinavia to Saudi Arabia to South Africa
reported outages. India and Russia also suffered performance
issues, according to a Twitter technical site.
Intermittent breakdowns later spread to the United States
and Canada in the early part of their working day.
Sporadic disruptions continued at 1420 GMT, six hours after
they first began to spread. At approximately 1745 GMT Twitter
reported that some users were still having trouble accessing the
service.
Fifteen minutes later the company announced the service
problems had been resolved. A company spokeswoman had no further
comment.
Even during the outage, services had been restored for some
affected users, only to fail again.
Twitter Inc shares were down almost 7 percent in afternoon
trading.
Twitter has come under increasing pressure to boost user
growth and advertising revenue. It now has just over 300 million
users but had its slowest user growth in 2015. It was eclipsed
by photo-sharing app Instagram, which is owned by Facebook Inc
and surpassed 400 million users last year.
(Reporting by Eric Auchard; Additional reporting by Yasmeen
Abutaleb; Editing by David Gregorio and Bill Trott)