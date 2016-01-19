版本:
中国
2016年 1月 20日

Twitter says service problems resolved

Jan 19 Twitter said on Tuesday outages affecting the social network on computers and phones, widely reported across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and North America, were caused by a glitch in a software update and had been resolved.

In a status update at 1800 GMT Twitter said what it described as an "intermittent issue affecting some users" was related to what it called "an internal code change." (Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale; Editing by Chris Reese)

