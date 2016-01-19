Twitter says service problems resolved

BRIEF-Google introduces the Tilt Brush Toolkit
* Introducing the Tilt Brush Toolkit, an open source library for bringing Tilt Brush art to other creative projects - blog Source text (http://bit.ly/2jQf8z9) Further company coverage:
Jan 19 Twitter said on Tuesday outages affecting the social network on computers and phones, widely reported across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and North America, were caused by a glitch in a software update and had been resolved.
In a status update at 1800 GMT Twitter said what it described as an "intermittent issue affecting some users" was related to what it called "an internal code change." (Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Introducing the Tilt Brush Toolkit, an open source library for bringing Tilt Brush art to other creative projects - blog Source text (http://bit.ly/2jQf8z9) Further company coverage:
* Safe orthopaedics reports adjusted revenue growth of 10 pct in FY 2016, with an acceleration in the fourth quarter
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.