Twitter to limit use of patents in lawsuits

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Twitter said on Tuesday
that it would structure its patents so they could not be used
for offensive litigation purposes without permission from the
people who developed them.
Twitter said the move would give inventors more control over
their creations and ensure its patents are not used to "impede
the innovation of others," the company said in a post on its
official blog.
"It is a commitment from Twitter to our employees that
patents can only be used for defensive purposes. We will not use
the patents from employees' inventions in offensive litigation
without their permission," Twitter said on the blog.
Twitter, which launched its microblogging service in 2006,
does not currently have any patents, but sources said the
company has applied for many.
Patent litigation involving tech companies has exploded
during the past two years. Yahoo Inc sued Facebook in
March for infringing ten of its patents, and smartphone
manufacturers such as Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp are engaged
in a fierce legal war against rivals such as Motorola Mobility.
Some patent holders are derided as "patent trolls" by
critics, a term the holders say unfairly paints them as villains
for helping inventors make money.
Twitter said that the limits on the use of its patents,
which it dubbed the Innovator's Patent Agreement, will apply to
patents even after they are sold.
Eric Goldman, an associate professor at Santa Clara
University School of Law, said Twitter's announcement will
burnish the company's standing among software engineers, some of
whom have grumbled at seeing their patents used to sue other
companies.
"Unquestionably, it's an effort to define Twitter's brand in
the marketplace and to signal that its perhaps more
engineering-friendly than companies that wouldn't make such a
promise," said Goldman.