Twitter tries to spur growth with shopping and political donations

CHICAGO, Sept 15 Twitter Inc's plans to
let users buy goods and make political donations through tweets
offer a path to reach new customers and build profit at a time
the company has struggled to increase its audience.
On Tuesday, Twitter announced it has partnered with mobile
payment company Square Inc to accept online donations for U.S.
political campaigns. A day earlier, it tied up
with payment processor Stripe Inc to let shoppers buy products
directly with a tweet.
Both moves, aimed at increasing customer engagement, come as
the social messaging service struggles to expand its audience
base and as it looks for a new chief executive. Acting CEO Jack
Dorsey is also the chief of Square.
"Being a conduit for a financial transaction is a very sweet
position for a platform, but there are a lot of fundamental
challenges that the company has to overcome," said Brian Blau,
research director at Gartner.
Despite a recent run of new products, Twitter in July said
monthly user growth was the slowest since the company went
public in 2013. It has just over 300 million users who sign in
at least once a month.
Chief Financial Officer Anthony Noto said he did not expect
to see sustained growth until the company reaches out to the
mass market and payment industry consultants. Analysts said
Twitter's entry into e-payments is a strategy to do that, which
could deliver high-margin growth. It may also help Twitter
increase engagement with existing users.
Twitter does not take a cut of tweeted political donations,
but candidates can pay to promote the tweet, a company spokesman
said. He declined to say what Twitter gets from retailers and
manufacturers for purchases made via its platform, but analysts
said terms were likely to be better than for other products.
"By facilitating transactions, Twitter is opening itself up
to revenue streams that are potentially more lucrative than
traditional advertising models," said Kevin Grieve, partner and
head of the North American cards and payments practice at
Strategy&, part of PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Typically, social media platforms earn revenue of 8-10
percent of the value of transactions made on their sites, Grieve
said. Payment companies that process such transactions get 2-3
percent, he said.
This in turn is more attractive for a social media platform
than revenue generated from banner advertisements and
click-throughs, which divert traffic out to merchants' websites.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago, additional reporting by
Yasmeen Abutaleb in San Francisco, Editing by Ken Wills)