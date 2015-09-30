Twitter partners with retailers for "Buy Now" button

Sept 30 Twitter Inc said on Wednesday
it was partnering with U.S. retailers to help them sell products
through a "Buy Now" button in tweets, the latest move by the
company to boost flagging user growth.
The "Buy Now" feature, which was initially rolled out to a
small percentage of U.S. users last year, allows a customer to
buy a product directly from a tweet.
The micro-blogging site said it was working with e-commerce
websites such as Bigcommerce, Demandware Inc,
and Shopify Inc, and retailers and brands such as Best
Buy Co Inc, Adidas AG and PacSun.
Re/code reported on Tuesday that Twitter was building a new
product, which would allow users to share tweets longer than its
ubiquitous 140 characters.
This comes at a time when Twitter is working overtime to
boost user growth, after the company's second-quarter monthly
average users grew at the slowest pace since the company went
public in 2013.
The company has struggled with direct response ads this
year, which are intended to encourage actions such as clicking
on a link or downloading an app.
Twitter had already announced plans to allow users to make
political donations through tweets with the help of Square, the
mobile payment company headed by Twitter's interim Chief
Executive Jack Dorsey.
The company has tied up with payment processor Stripe Inc to
let shoppers use the "Buy Now" button.
