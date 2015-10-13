Twitter to cut up to 8 pct of global workforce

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 13 Twitter Inc said it would lay off up to 336 employees, or cut about 8 percent of its global workforce, as part of an overall plan to streamline operations.
The layoffs come about a week after the microblogging service provider appointed its co-founder Jack Dorsey its permanent CEO. (1.usa.gov/1Gbb31A) (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.