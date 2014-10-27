Twitter forecasts soft Q4 revenue, shares slide

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 27 Twitter Inc's quarterly revenue surpassed expectations but it forecast fourth-quarter sales that may miss targets, sending its shares more than 8 percent lower.

On Monday, the messaging service reported revenue more than doubled to $361 million in the third quarter, beating an average forecast for $351.4 million. But it projected sales of between $440 million and $450 million in the holiday quarter, versus expectations for around $448.8 million. (Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Chris Reese)