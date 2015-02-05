REFILE-Twitter 4th-quarter revenue rises 97 percent

BRIEF-BRT Apartments Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.16
* BRT Apartments Corp reports second fiscal quarter results for March 31, 2017
(Repeats to fix spelling of "quarter" in headline)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 Twitter Inc said on Thursday its revenue in the fourth quarter grew 97 percent, surpassing Wall Street expectations, but the growth rate of its monthly users slowed significantly.
Twitter said revenue in the three months ended Dec. 31 totaled $479 million, compared to $243 million in the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were looking for revenue of $453.1 million. Monthly active users in the fourth quarter totaled 288 million.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Richard Chang)
* BRT Apartments Corp reports second fiscal quarter results for March 31, 2017
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20.0 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2r3d8Hd) Further company coverage:
* Q1 loss per share C$0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: