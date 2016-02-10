Twitter user growth stalls in fourth quarter

Feb 10 Twitter Inc's average monthly active users stalled in the fourth quarter - the first flat quarter sequentially since the company listed in 2013.

Twitter said in a filing it had 320 million average monthly active users in the quarter, in line with the third quarter and lagging a forecast for 323 million users from RBC Capital Markets.

Revenue rose 48.3 percent to $710.5 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rodney Joyce)