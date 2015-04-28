Selerity reveals Twitter results ahead of schedule

April 28 Micro-blogging website Twitter Inc
had lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, according to
market data firm Selerity, which revealed the earnings numbers
before the company's scheduled announcement.
Twitter, which allows users to broadcast 140-character
messages, had revenue of $436 million in the first quarter,
according to Selerity. (twitter.com/Selerity)
Excluding items, the company earned 7 cents per share,
Selerity said on its Twitter page.
Analysts on average had expected Twitter to earn 4 cents per
share on revenue of $456.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)