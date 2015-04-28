Twitter reports lower-than-expected quarterly revenue

April 28 Micro-blogging website operator Twitter
Inc reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street
expectations, hurt by weak monthly user growth.
Twitter, which allows users to broadcast 140-character
messages, said revenue rose to $436 million in the first quarter
from $250.5 million a year earlier.
The company's net loss widened to $162.4 million, or 25
cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $132.4
million, or 23 cents per share.
Excluding items, the company earned 7 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected Twitter to earn 4 cents per
share on revenue of $456.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)