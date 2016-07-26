UPDATE 4-Twitter revenue growth stalls, struggles to boost users

(Adds details on turnaround plan)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb and Rishika Sadam
SAN FRANCISCO/BENGALURU, July 26 Twitter Inc
reported its slowest revenue growth since going public
in 2013 and set a disappointing forecast, fanning concerns that
faster growing social media services will make it a niche
product.
The microblogging service operator's shares fell 11 percent
in extended trading to $16.40. While Twitter struggles to find a
way to boost user growth and win over advertisers, social media
services such as Instagram and Snapchat are expanding their
footprints.
Co-founder Jack Dorsey returned to the company as chief
executive a year ago, but his plan for reviving Twitter is at
best seen as unfinished.
The company's second quarter revenue missed Wall Street
estimates and the revenue forecast for the current quarter of
$590 million to $610 million was well below the average analyst
estimate of $678.18 million.
Twitter's user base increased about 1 percent to 313 million
average monthly active users in the second quarter from 310
million in the first quarter.
"Clearly, the turnaround is still a work in progress and the
question of whether being a platform for a mass audience versus
a niche audience needs to be answered," said James Cakmak,
analyst at Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co.
Earlier this year, Twitter laid out a long-term strategy to
turn around its business, focusing on five areas: its core
service, live-streaming video, the site's "creators and
influencers," safety and developers.
In live video, the company has signed deals with Major
League Baseball and the National Basketball Association to
revive user growth and attract more advertising dollars.
Executives also said Twitter was investing more in user safety
as the company continues to grapple with high-profile instances
of abuse and harassment.
Struggling with flat user growth and lower spending by
advertisers, Twitter has doubled down on attracting more people
and encouraging existing advertisers to spend more as it tries
to shape its stagnating business.
"We are a year into Dorsey coming back and there is really
no end in sight of when it is going to start picking up to where
investors are going to be happy," said Patrick Moorhead, analyst
at Moor Insights & Strategy.
Twitter is also working to better define its role in the
social media landscape. This week it rolled out a video ad that
showed it as the place to go for live news, updates and
discussion about current events, which executives also
emphasized on a call with analysts. It did not stream its
earnings call on its live video app Periscope, which it has done
in previous quarters.
"We are the place for news and social commentary," Dorsey
said on the call with analysts. "At its best, our platform
allows people to reach across divides."
Dorsey also pointed to additional changes Twitter has made
to clean up its product and simplify the user experience, such
as not counting links and mentions as part of a tweet's
140-character count.
Chief Financial Officer Anthony Noto said the company was
focusing on live sports, news, politics and entertainment by
bringing more live streaming to the site, which it hopes will
spur additional advertising.
Excluding items, the company earned 13 cents per share,
topping the average analyst estimate of 10 cents.
The company's net loss narrowed to $107.2 million, or 15
cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from
$136.7 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 20 percent from a year ago to $602
million, but missed the analyst estimate of $606.8 million. It
was also the slowest revenue growth quarter-to-quarter since its
very-hyped initial public offering almost three years ago.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb in San Francisco and Rishika
Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Bernard
Orr)