UPDATE 1-Being frank not enough, Twitter needs to act

(Adds analysts' comments, details; updates shares)
By Abhirup Roy and Tenzin Pema
July 29 Twitter Inc interim CEO Jack
Dorsey's harsh criticism of the company's efforts to woo new
users may just be the first step to addressing its long-standing
problems.
But being frank is not enough, particularly for a social
media company struggling to sign up subscribers.
Twitter needs to act fast - simplify its core product and
organise news feeds better, analysts said.
Wall Street took a dim view of the management's commentary
on a post-earnings call on Tuesday. At least 19 brokerages cut
their price target on Twitter to as low as $30 - 18 percent
lower than the stock's Tuesday's close of $36.54.
Investors were harsher. Twitter's shares skidded more than
13 percent to $32.15 on Wednesday, wiping out about $3 billion
of the company's market value.
Twitter co-founder Dorsey, who took over last month from
Dick Costolo in the midst of criticism over the company's
strategy, warned on Tuesday that Twitter was unlikely to see
sustained growth in monthly active users (MAU) until it can
reach the mass market.
The company reported its slowest growth in MAU for the
second quarter since it went public in 2013. Core MAUs rose only
2 million to 304 million. That number pales in comparison to
Facebook Inc's 1.4 billion users.
Dorsey said the company would focus on more disciplined
product execution, simplify the website and better communicate
Twitter's purpose.
"I think they are saying the right things, but the problem
is that they've been saying the right things for quite some
time," Macquarie Research analyst Ben Schachter said.
"The Street wants to see them actually act and execute."
Twitter bought video streaming app Periscope in January and
video-sharing service Vine in 2012, and has been aggressively
expanding its capabilities to carry pictures, videos and
interactive content.
"Both are interesting, but if you can't fix the core it's
not going to matter," Schachter said.
Some analysts have said that Twitter needs to introduce new
features that will help it win a bigger chunk of the digital
advertising market from rivals such as Facebook Inc and
Google Inc.
"In essence it must go from being a one product company to
an ecosystem and this will require a radical shift in strategy
from where the company is today," Edison Investment Research
analyst Richard Windsor said.
But before that, Twitter quickly needs to find a way to add
users and keep them engaged.
"Most importantly, they have to answer the 'Why Twitter'
story," Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co analyst James Cakmak said.
"Why should any member of the mass market visit and engage
with Twitter. That story needs to be addressed, answered and
communicated."
