版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 6日 星期五 06:11 BJT

Twitter: net user additions in line with rate in each of first three quarters of 2014

SAN FRANCISCO Feb 5 Twitter on Thursday said that the absolute number of net user additions in the first quarter was on track to equal the rate in each of the first three quarters of 2014.

That would put net additions in the range of 13 million to 16 million, based on the previously reported quarters' growth. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic and Peter Henderson; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐