Twitter denies #SaveTwitter rumors of shutting down in 2017

NEW YORK Aug 11 Twitter Inc denied on
Thursday rumors that the social media messaging service will be
shutting down in 2017, denouncing the claim as groundless.
"There is absolutely no truth to the claims whatsoever," a
spokesman for Twitter said in an emailed response to a Reuters
request for comment.
Social media started buzzing with the hashtag #SaveTwitter
early on Thursday, with more than 100,000 tweets mentioning the
hashtag by early afternoon. It was unclear how the rumor started
although some tweets said it originated from a Twitter user who
complained about online bullying and Twitter's poor handling of
such abuses.
Twitter has been criticized for not doing enough to police
abusive behavior on the messaging service, and has struggled to
find the right balance between free expression and blocking
violent or hateful speech.
Last month, Twitter permanently suspended a number of user
accounts for harassment, including that of Breitbart tech editor
Milo Yiannopoulos, vowing to redouble efforts to thwart abusive
behavior and block repeat offenders from the social media site.
Twitter shares rose 3.6 percent to $19.73 at mid-afternoon.
