UPDATE 1-Twitter dips after co-founder says selling some of his shares

(Adds detail on stock move and blog post)
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Shares of Twitter
dropped about 1 percent on Thursday after co-founder Ev
Williams said he is selling a minority of his shares in the
social media company, which has been losing ground to Facebook
and other fast-growing rivals.
"It actually pains me to be selling at this point, but this
sale is all about personal context, not company context,"
Williams wrote in a blog post.
Twitter in the fourth quarter posted the slowest revenue
growth since it went public four years ago and its stock has
dropped 16 percent in the past year.
Williams said in the blog post, addressed to shareholders
and employees, that Twitter shares would continue to make up the
vast majority of his assets for the foreseeable future.
Twitter, which last year failed in an effort to find a
buyer, was down 1.14 percent at $14.36 in midday trading on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Dan Grebler)