Twitter in talks with NBA, MLS, Turner to stream sports - Recode

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 8 Twitter Inc is in talks with the NBA, Major League Soccer and Time Warner Inc's cable network Turner Broadcasting for rights to stream live sports, technology news website Recode reported.
The deal could be similar to Twitter's agreement with the NFL to stream some of its Thursday Night Football games this fall, Recode said, citing sources. (on.recode.net/29z1lZQ)
Twitter was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.