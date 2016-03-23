Twitter testing new 'Stickers' feature - report

BRIEF-Farmers Capital Bank Corp Q4 adjusted earnings $0.41/shr
* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings
March 22 Twitter Inc is testing a new feature called 'Stickers' to add images to photos before tweeting them, tech news site Re/code reported on Tuesday.
The feature will also let Twitter users see how others around the world have edited the photo and will also suggest photos that could be edited and posted, to take part in trending conversations and breaking news, Re/code said, citing the company. (on.recode.net/1ReQiW8)
However, it is unclear where Twitter would get these photos or how it would determine which ones to recommend, the report said.
As part of the testing program with the users, Twitter is also suggesting names like 'Stamptags,' 'Taptags' and 'Stickits,' Re/code said, citing a note sent to one test user.
Twitter could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Rigby)
* Farmers Capital Bank Corporation announces fourth quarter earnings
* Advantage provides operational update - Glacier Montney development outperforms 2016 operating & financial targets
SEOUL, Jan 19 The South Korean special prosecutor's office said on Thursday it "deeply regrets" a court ruling to deny its request to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee and said it will continue its investigation into the graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.