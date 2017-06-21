Twitter to let streaming video stars collect money from fans

| SAN FRANCISCO, June 21
plans on Wednesday to launch a system for people to earn money
by streaming live on its Periscope service, a first for Twitter
and a way for the company to try to compete with YouTube and
others in the search for internet talent.
People watching Periscope will be able to send performers
and broadcasters they like a gratuity using a variety of heart
shapes that are, in effect, a virtual currency they can
purchase, the company said.
Broadcasters who receive the equivalent of about $175 in
"super hearts" will be designated "super broadcasters" and be
able to cash out the money as earnings, the company said.
At first only broadcasters in the United States will be
eligible, but Periscope plans to expand to other countries soon,
it said.
"The spirit and the goal is for all broadcasters to be able
to do this," said Sara Haider, Periscope's director of
engineering.
After fees and payment processing, broadcasters will get
about 70 percent of the remaining revenue, Twitter said. It
declined to provide an estimate of its own potential revenue
from the service.
Periscope, which Twitter launched in 2015, said it streamed
77 million hours of live, user-generated video in the first
three months of this year. It does not release the number of
viewers.
YouTube, a unit of Alphabet Inc, said in February
it was rolling out live streaming from mobile devices for users
with more than 10,000 subscribers, expanding its own bid to help
online performers make money.
