Twitter suspended 360,000 accounts for 'promotion of terrorism' in a year

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Aug 18 Twitter Inc said it had shut down 360,000 accounts related to "promotion of terrorism" since the middle of 2015, the company said in a blog post on Thursday.
The microblogging platform said it had suspended 235,000 accounts since its last update in February. (bit.ly/2bqjH1M)
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering