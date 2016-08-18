版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 19日 星期五 00:39 BJT

Twitter suspended 360,000 accounts for 'promotion of terrorism' in a year

Aug 18 Twitter Inc said it had shut down 360,000 accounts related to "promotion of terrorism" since the middle of 2015, the company said in a blog post on Thursday.

The microblogging platform said it had suspended 235,000 accounts since its last update in February. (bit.ly/2bqjH1M)

(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐