RPT-Twitter quitters dog IPO

By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 20 Retired schoolteacher
Donald Hovasse signed up for Twitter about a year ago at the
urging of his daughter. He lost interest after trying the
service a few times and finding lots of celebrities but few of
his friends using the online social network.
"I didn't really get the point of it at all," said the Las
Vegas resident. "Most of them were people I wasn't interested in
hearing what they had to say anyway." He said, however, that he
does check Facebook every day to see what his friends are up to.
Hovasse's experience highlights a risk for investors as
Twitter Inc marches towards this year's most anticipated initial
public offering in the United States, expected to begin trading
on the New York Stock Exchange in mid-November.
According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, 36 percent of 1,067
people who have joined Twitter say they do not use it, and 7
percent say they have shut their account. The online survey,
conducted Oct. 11 to 18, has a credibility interval, a measure
of its accuracy, of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.
In comparison, only 7 percent of 2,449 Facebook
members report not using the online social network, and 5
percent say they have shut down their account. The results have
a credibility interval of 2.3 percent.
People who have given up on Twitter cite a variety of
reasons, from lack of friends on the service to difficulty
understanding how to use it. Twitter declined to comment for
this story, saying it is in a quiet period ahead of its IPO.
Twitter's attrition rate highlights a challenge that has
dogged the online messaging site over the years: while it has
managed to enlist many high-profile and avid users, from the
Pope to President Barack Obama, Twitter has yet to go truly
mainstream in the way Facebook has.
Convincing ordinary people to think of Twitter as an
indispensable part of their lives is key to the company's
ability to attract advertisers and generate a profit.
Twitter reported it had 232 million "active" users - people
who access the service at least once a month - at the end of
September, up 6.1 percent from the end of June. Twitter's
quarter-over-quarter growth in active users has not exceeded 11
percent since June 2012.
When Facebook was a similar size, its active users were
increasing by more than 20 percent every quarter, and it was not
until the social network neared the half-a-billion member mark
that its user growth decelerated to 12 percent.
"Twitter is a great service, it's still got growth in front
of it. But in my opinion, I would say the opportunities are less
than that of Facebook, and it has to be valued appropriately,"
said Dan Niles, chief investment officer of tech-focused hedge
fund firm AlphaOne Capital Partners.
"The data would seem to imply that the ultimate revenue
potential for this company is less than for Facebook," Niles
said, referring to Twitter's number of active users.
Twitter's revenue in the third quarter more than doubled
from the year before to $168.6 million, while its net loss
tripled to $64.6 million. Analysts expect Facebook, which is due
to report its third-quarter results later this month, to bring
in $1.9 billion in quarterly revenue.
QUITTERS
Twitter aims to become the "fabric of every communication in
the world" and to eventually reach every person on the planet,
Chief Executive Dick Costolo has said. Still, Twitter
acknowledged in its IPO prospectus that "new users may initially
find our product confusing."
The company prides itself on staying true to its roots: it
lets people send 140-character messages and does not pack in
scads of extraneous functions. Since its inception, Twitter has
resisted overtly manipulating how people use its platform,
instead preferring conventions to be formed organically.
As a result, new users often find it initially difficult to
grasp how discussions ebb and flow, complaining that features
such as the "hashtags" that group Tweets by topic, abbreviations
for basic functions (for instance, RT for retweet) and shortened
Web links, are geared towards a technologically-savvy crowd.
"The average person that's coming on here, they're still
baffled by it," said Larry Cornett, a former executive at Yahoo
Inc and designer at Apple Inc, who now runs
product strategy and design consulting firm Brilliant Forge.
"If they want the mass adoption and that daily engagement,
they have to make it really easy for people to consume."
According to the Reuters/Ipsos poll, 38 percent of 2,217
people who do not use Twitter said they did not find it that
interesting or useful. Thirteen percent said they do not
understand what to use Twitter for. The results have a
credibility interval of 2.4 percent.
Twitter has taken steps to help new members. In December
2011, it introduced a new "Discover" section to highlight the
most popular discussion topics based on a person's location and
interests.
The company also simplified some features and rolled out new
tools that embed photos and videos directly in a person's tweet
stream, making for a richer and easier-to-use experience.
These changes may mean that Twitter's retention rate for the
past several months is better than its overall retention rate,
which includes people who joined years ago, say analysts.
Brian Wieser, an analyst with Pivotal Research Group, said
Twitter's current user base is already big enough to be valuable
to advertisers. Investors need to get more comfortable with the
idea that Twitter is not for everyone, he said.
"The practical matter is that this is a niche medium," he
said. "Their appeal, they will never be as broad as Facebook."