Twitter to share ad revenue on videos by U.S. individual users

Aug 30 Twitter Inc said it would share
some of the advertising revenue on videos created by its
individual users in the United States as part of an expanded
video advertising program.
The microblogging service provider's Amplify Publisher
Program is currently restricted to organizations such as the
National Football League.
Twitter will also allow advertisements that precede the
streaming of videos uploaded by individual users, the company
said in a blog post on Tuesday. (bit.ly/2c8qoDx)
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)