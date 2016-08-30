UPDATE 2-Twitter to share ad revenue on videos by U.S. users

(Adds company and industry background, comment by Facebook,
Aug 30 Twitter Inc on Tuesday stepped
up its battle to attract video talent to its platform, saying it
will allow U.S. users who upload a video to share in any
advertising revenue it generates.
Twitter, Facebook Inc, Snapchat and YouTube are all
competing to keep or recruit top video talent as they seek to
cash in on the wave of televison-style advertising that has been
moving to the internet.
Twitter already offers revenue sharing to media and
entertainment companies such as CBS Corp and the
National Football League which post videos through its Amplify
Publisher Program. That option will now be open to any Twitter
user, Twitter said in a blog post. (bit.ly/2c8qoDx)
YouTube has long offered its video stars a cut of revenue.
Facebook, for its part, has ramped up its Live video product in
recent months and paid a relatively small number of media
companies and celebrities to generate video.
Facebook said it is testing ways to "create a sustainable,
long-term monetization model for live video that includes new
and different ways of sharing revenue with some partners."
Instagram and Snapchat also rely heavily on celebrities, who
often have millions of followers, to encourage user engagement
and growth by posting personal photos and videos.
Twitter's new program will offer video creators a 70 percent
share of revenue. YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet Inc's
Google, shares 55 percent of the ad revenue with
content creators.
Twitter said individual users would also be allowed to share
their videos on other platforms.
Under Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, the company has made a
significant push into video, signing deals with several media
companies and sports organizations to stream major events.
Twitter shares dipped 0.5 percent to close at $18.38 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb in San Francisco and Narottam
Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Matthew Lewis)