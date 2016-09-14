Twitter launches video app for Apple and Amazon TV, Xbox One

Sept 14 Twitter Inc launched a new
video streaming application for Apple Inc and
Amazon.com Inc TV platforms, as well as Microsoft
Corp's Xbox One gaming console as it brings its video
content to the forefront.
Shares of Twitter were up nearly 3 percent at $18.26 in
early trading.
The application will also be available for users of these
devices without a Twitter account or a pay-TV subscription, the
company said in a statement on Wednesday.
The application will feature video content from a number of
Twitter's partners, including the National Football League and
the National Basketball Association, as well as curated tweets
and shorter video from its Vine and Periscope services.
The news comes a day ahead of the first of the 10 NFL
Thursday night games that Twitter obtained streaming rights for
in April.
Jack Dorsey-led Twitter has made a significant push into
video, signing deals with several media companies and sports
organizations to stream major events.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)