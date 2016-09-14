Twitter launches video app for Apple and Amazon TV, Xbox One

Sept 14 Twitter Inc launched a new video streaming application for Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc TV platforms, as well as Microsoft Corp's Xbox One gaming console as it brings its video content to the forefront.

Shares of Twitter were up nearly 3 percent at $18.26 in early trading.

The application will also be available for users of these devices without a Twitter account or a pay-TV subscription, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The application will feature video content from a number of Twitter's partners, including the National Football League and the National Basketball Association, as well as curated tweets and shorter video from its Vine and Periscope services.

The news comes a day ahead of the first of the 10 NFL Thursday night games that Twitter obtained streaming rights for in April.

Jack Dorsey-led Twitter has made a significant push into video, signing deals with several media companies and sports organizations to stream major events. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)