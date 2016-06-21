版本:
Twitter allows users to share longer videos

June 21 Twitter users can now create and share longer videos on the social media platform.

Twitter Inc said in a blog post it was extending the length of videos uploaded by users to 140 seconds from 30 seconds. (bit.ly/28OVqyy) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

