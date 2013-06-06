Twitter partners with world's largest ad agency

June 6 Twitter and WPP, the world's
largest advertising agency, have combined forces to better focus
advertising by using consumer data.
The strategic partnership, announced on Thursday, means that
WPP and its agencies such as GroupM and Kantar, will use
Twitter's data trove to gain insight into customer behavior to
pinpoint where to spend its ad dollars.
"Twitter's relevance continues to grow - not only as a
social platform, but also as a window into consumer attitudes
and behavior in real time," WPP CEO Martin Sorrell said in a
statement.
With more than 200 million users, Twitter has made serious
efforts in recent months to court Madison Avenue as a means to
boost its revenue to better compete with rivals Facebook
and Google.
In April, Twitter struck up a partnership worth hundreds of
millions of dollars with the Publicis Groupe's Starcom
MediaVest Group.