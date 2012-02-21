Twitter partners with Yandex for real-time search

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 21 Twitter and Russian search
engine Yandex have agreed a partnership that will allow
Yandex to show new tweets in its search results almost
instantly, as Twitter becomes an increasingly important source
of real-time information.
Twitter will give Yandex access to its so-called firehose of
all public tweets, the two companies said on Tuesday, in an
agreement similar to the one the social short-messaging site has
with Microsoft's search engine, Bing.
"We wanted to make sure that Twitter content can be where
Twitter users are already going," Twitter's director of business
development, April Underwood, told Reuters by phone. "Discovery
through search is so important."
Anton Pavlov, Yandex's blog search manager, said in a
statement: "People share news, exchange opinions and discuss all
sorts of matters in real-time all the time. This kind of
information will help us enhance our search results."
Yandex has about 60 percent market share in Russia, ahead of
Google with about a quarter of the market, although
global leader Google has recently begun to erode its lead.
Google no longer partners with Twitter, favoring its own
fledgling Google+ social network for social search results.
Asked about a possible renewal of a partnership with Google,
Twitter's Underwood said: "Anything's possible, but there's not
really an update to provide there at this time."
Twitter has more than 100 million active users and 400
million visitors per month. Its valuation tops $8 billion, even
though it has not yet established a money-making model.
Google+, which is more akin to Facebook than Twitter, has 90
million users.
Twitter and Yandex declined to give financial details of
their agreement. Microsoft has been reported to have paid $30
million for its deal with Twitter.
Yandex reaches about 2.8 percent of global Internet users,
according to Web metrics firm Alexa, while Bing reaches about
3.4 percent.