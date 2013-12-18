Two Harbors to buy mortgage servicing rights from Flagstar

Dec 18 Mortgage real estate investment trust Two
Harbors Investment Corp said its unit would buy a pool
of mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) from Flagstar Bancorp Inc
for about $500 million.
Flagstar Bank will sell a portion of its MSRs portfolio to
Matrix Financial Services Corp, a unit of Two Harbors.
The portfolio of mortgage loans has unpaid principal
balances of about $40.7 billion and consists of Fannie Mae and
Ginnie Mae loans primarily originated after 2010, the companies
said in separate statements.
"We periodically evaluate the sale of MSRs as a way to
reduce the concentration of the asset," Flagstar CEO Alessandro
DiNello said in a statement.
Flagstar earlier this year settled lawsuits with bond
insurers Assured Guaranty Ltd and MBIA Inc over
misrepresenting the quality of loans underlying its
mortgage-backed securities.
Companies such as Two Harbors and Ocwen Financial Corp
have been picking up firms that collect payments on
subprime mortgages - known as servicers - or the underlying
service rights, as banks and private equity firms look to shed
them because of new regulations and capital requirements.
Flagstar will act as sub-servicer on all of the mortgage
loans under the MSRs sold to Two Harbors.
Two Harbor's shares were up 3 percent in extended trading
after closing at $9.31 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Wednesday. Flagstar's stock, which closed at $17.98, was
unchanged after the bell.