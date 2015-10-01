MOVES-Two Sigma names Google's Spector as chief technology officer

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 1 Hedge fund Two Sigma hired Google Inc's Alfred Spector as chief technology officer and head of its engineering unit, effective immediately.
Spector has spent nearly eight years at Google as vice president of the company's research and special initiatives unit, Two Sigma said.
Prior to joining Google, Spector held various senior-level positions at IBM. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.