版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 18日 星期二 01:58 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's confirms tyco's a3/prime-2 ratings; outlook stable

Sept 17 Tyco International Ltd : * Moody's confirms tyco's a3/prime-2 ratings; outlook stable

