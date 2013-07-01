BRIEF-Tyco says got notices of deficiency from IRS

BRIEF-Cohen & Steers preliminary AUM of $58.5 bln as of March 31 2017
* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management March 31, 2017
July 1 July 1 Tyco International Ltd : * Got notices of deficiency from IRS asserting several of co's former U.S. units owe additional taxes of $883.3 million plus penalties of $154 million * Says several of co's former U.S. units owe penalties of $154 million based on audits of 1997 through 2000 tax years of co. * Under 2007 tax sharing agreement,covidien;TE Connectivity would share 42%,31%,respectively,of any tax liabilities due in respect of these matters * Source text () * Further company coverage
SAO PAULO, April 10 Investor demand for shares in Brazilian airline Azul SA's initial public offering in São Paulo and New York surpassed the amount of stock on offer by five times, ahead of pricing later on Monday, three people with knowledge of the transaction said.
* BVF Inc reports 18.3 percent passive stake in Bioline RX Ltd as on March 31, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2p0kRot) Further company coverage: