UPDATE 3-Tyco profit tops Wall Street forecasts

* Q4 EPS ex-items $0.92 vs. $0.86 expected
* Q4 sales $4.69 bln, beating Wall Street view
* Says separation into three companies on track
* Sees FY EPS ex-items $3.50 to $3.60
* Shares up 0.2 percent
Nov 16 Industrial conglomerate Tyco
International Ltd TYC.N reported higher-than-expected
quarterly earnings on Wednesday, but gave a fiscal 2012 outlook
slightly below Wall Street forecasts.
The maker of security systems, valves and fire safety
equipment, forecast fiscal 2012 earnings from continuing
operations of $3.50 to $3.60 a share on sales of $17.5 billion
to $17.7 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $3.62 per
share, excluding one-time items, on $17.9 billion in revenue,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"They tend to be conservative," said analyst Brian
Langenberg of Langenberg & Co. Tyco's flow control business,
which makes valves, performed better than expected during the
quarter, he added.
Tyco posted net income of $400 million, or 85 cents per
share, for the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with
$266 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.
Earnings before special items were 92 cents a share,
beating Wall Street estimates by 6 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
A lower share count helped boost earnings per share. The
company spent $1.3 billion on stock buybacks during the year
and has continued repurchasing shares since the end of the
quarter.
Sales rose 4 percent to $4.69 billion, above analysts'
forecasts of $4.51 billion.
Revenue was up 11 percent in Tyco's security business,
which includes ADT, its biggest segment, but operating profit
jumped 30 percent, helped in part by improved demand from
commercial customers.
This was the first earnings report since Tyco announced
plans in September to split into three companies, potentially
turning its businesses into acquisition targets.
Tyco said the split would allow its three businesses -- ADT
North America residential security, flow control products and
services, and a fire and security business -- to have more
options for growth. That split is on track for completion this
fiscal year, it said.
Tyco shares were up 0.2 percent at $45.90 in early
trading.
(Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn and Derek Caney)