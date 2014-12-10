Tyco to buy Industrial Safety Technologies for $329.5 mln

Dec 10 Safety and security product maker Tyco
International Ltd said it would buy Industrial Safety
Technologies (IST), which makes gas and flame detection gear,
from Battery Ventures for $329.5 million.
Tyco shares were down 2 percent at $42.47 on the New York
Stock Exchange in afternoon trading.
The company said it would combine IST with its Scott Safety
business, which makes respiratory protection gear and gas and
flame detectors.
Tyco expects IST, comprising five companies, to add $140
million to its annual revenue.
The acquisition is expected to close in Tyco's second
quarter ending March 28.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)