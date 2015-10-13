版本:
Fire safety products maker Tyco appoints Robert Olson as CFO

Oct 13 Fire safety and security systems maker Tyco International Plc appointed Robert Olson as chief financial officer, effective November.

Olson will succeed Arun Nayar, 65, who will retire and serve in an advisory capacity for the next several months, Tyco said. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

